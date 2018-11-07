Italy's Enria wins race to head ECB bank supervision arm: sources

FRANKFURT, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank picked Italian-born banking regulator Andrea Enria as its new top watchdog on Wednesday after a hotly contested run-off with Ireland’s Sharon Donnery, two sources familiar with the decision told Reuters.

Enria will take over from Daniele Nouy as the head of the Single Supervisory Mechanism that oversees the euro zone’s 118 top lenders, a 21 trillion euro industry still reeling from the last recession and facing new challenges from hackers to fintech.

The ECB declined to comment. It is expected to issue a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Francesco Canepa)