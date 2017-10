BRUSSELS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks need to make faster progress in reducing their pile of bad loans, the European Central Bank’s top bank supervisor said on Friday.

“Now that the economic growth is back in Europe (..) we need to see very significant progress in addressing not performing exposures. This is very important,” Daniele Nouy told a conference in Brussels. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; editing by Foo Yun Chee)