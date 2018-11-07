Top EU MP slams colleagues for seeking to influence ECB appointment

FRANKFURT, Nov 7 (Reuters) - A top European Union Parliamentarian slammed three of his colleagues on Wednesday for backing one of the two candidates to become the European Central Bank’s next banking watchdog in an email to ECB President Mario Draghi just hours ahead of the vote.

Roberto Gualtieri, chair of the European Parliament’s Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs, said the email praising Ireland’s Sharon Donnery was “inappropriate” after the Committee had put forward both Donnery and Italy’s Andrea Enria.

“My letter to Draghi was sent on behalf of the group and was agreed by coordinators representing 85 percent of the committee,” Gualtieri said.

The three parliamentarians, Markus Ferber, from the European People’s Party, Green member Sven Giegold, and Tory member Kay Swinburne, wrote to Draghi to “clarify (their) positive view” of Donnery, according to Politico. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa Editing by Balazs Koranyi)