Breakingviews
January 29, 2020 / 6:25 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Mediobanca CEO says risk-weighting banks' sovereign holdings "not a taboo"

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Stripping government bonds of their risk-free status when they exceed certain thresholds on banks’ balance sheets should not be “a taboo” because the Greek crisis has shown government debt carries risks, a senior Italian banker said.

Speaking at a BreakingViews event in Milan, Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel said that thresholds could be considered when government bonds held by a bank largely exceed capital.

Banco BPM CEO Giuseppe Castagna told the same event he was not opposed to setting rules limiting the share a bank’s capital that could be held as government debt. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Andrea Mandala, editing by James Mackenzie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below