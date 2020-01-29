Mediobanca CEO says risk-weighting banks' sovereign holdings "not a taboo"

MILAN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Stripping government bonds of their risk-free status when they exceed certain thresholds on banks’ balance sheets should not be “a taboo” because the Greek crisis has shown government debt carries risks, a senior Italian banker said.

Speaking at a BreakingViews event in Milan, Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel said that thresholds could be considered when government bonds held by a bank largely exceed capital.

Banco BPM CEO Giuseppe Castagna told the same event he was not opposed to setting rules limiting the share a bank’s capital that could be held as government debt. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Andrea Mandala, editing by James Mackenzie)