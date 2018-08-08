FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
August 8, 2018 / 10:56 AM / in 2 hours

New Italian bank Illimity to buy 2 bln euros in NPLs this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - An Italian bank created from the combination of special purpose acquisition company SPAXS and Banca Interprovinciale aims to buy non-performing loans this year for a total gross book value of around 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion), its CEO said.

The new bank, whose name will be Illimity, was set up to trounce industry returns by chasing higher-margin borrowers and going digital to keep costs down.

“We are taking part in various deals and hope to be able to announce some first acquisitions of NPL portfolios in the coming days,” Illimity’s CEO and veteran banker Corrado Passera told journalists on the sideline of a shareholder meeting called to approve the creation of the new lender.

$1 = 0.8624 euros Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Giulia Segreti

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.