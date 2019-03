MILAN, March 7 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, is in talks to sell about 10 billion euros ($11 billion) in unlikely-to-pay property loans to a unit of U.S. fund Davidson Kempner, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Intesa was not immediately available for comment.

The news was first reported by Italian daily Il Messaggero. ($1 = 0.8846 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za Editing by Mark Bendeich)