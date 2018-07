MILAN, July 10 (Reuters) - Banca Carige investor Raffaele Mincione has asked for a shareholder meeting to vote on removing the lender’s board and the appointment of a new one.

Mincione, who holds a stake of more than 5 percent in the Italian bank, said in a statement on Tuesday he believed its governance had “quickly deteriorated”, putting at risk the implementation of measures approved by the European Central Bank to restructure the bank. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Jason Neely)