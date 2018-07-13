FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2018 / 4:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

Carige investor Mincione wants to up stake above 9.99 pct - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Carige investor Raffaele Mincione wants to raise its stake in the Italian bank to above 9.99 percent, a source close to the matter said, but dismissed a report that he had asked the European Central Bank for approval to get close to 20 percent.

The source did not say exactly how much of the bank Mincione was seeking to acquire.

Mincione, who emerged this year as one of Carige’s top shareholders with a 5.4 percent stake, had previously said he was willing to raise that holding to 9.9 percent.

Il Messaggero daily wrote on Friday that Mincione had asked the ECB for authorisation to increase his stake to 19.9 percent and that the green light could arrive by early September.

The ECB declined to comment.

Reporting by Sivia Aloisi, writing by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Paola Arosio and Steve Scherer

