Italy's BPER working on selling unlikely-to-pay loans-exec

MILAN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - BPER Banca is working on selling some so-called unlikely-to-pay (UTP) loans, a senior executive at Italy’s sixth-largest bank said on Thursday.

Under pressure from regulators, Italian banks have shifted some 130 billion euros ($147 billion) in defaulted loans off their balance sheets over the past two years. Market attention has now turned to UTP loans, which are not yet in default but are unlikely to be repaid in full.

Sales of UTPs are trickier because the bank usually has an ongoing relationship with the debtor. The recovery process is also more complex because it often entails helping to get the borrower back on its feet.

BPER Deputy General Manager Claudio Battistella told a banking conference the bank was working on setting up a ‘data room’ for potential buyers of individual UTP loans the bank planned to put up for sale.

“We want to have a structured process in place,” he said.

He declined to provide figures on BPER but said upcoming UTP sales by Italian banks would total 6-8 billion euros based on disposal plans announced by rivals so far. ($1 = 0.8822 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Adrian Croft)