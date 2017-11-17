Italian market watchdog temporarily suspends shares in Banca Carige

MILAN, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Italian market watchdog Consob said on Friday it temporarily suspended shares from Italy’s Banca Carige from trade on the Milan market.

On Thursday the lender said that it had failed to secure underwriters for a 560-million-euro ($660-million) share issue, a key European Central Bank demand for the bank to safeguard its future.

Consob said in a statement the shares were suspended until “complete information on the bank is resumed”. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Steve Scherer)