Italy Liguria region head opposes any nationalisation of Carige

GENOA, Italy, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The head of Italy’s Liguria region said on Wednesday he opposed a potential nationalisation of Banca Carige though he welcome the government’s decision to shore up the ailing local bank.

“Despite the umbrella provided by the government I still believe the economy and the state must remain separate,” Giovanni Toti told a press conference to present the renewal of the contract with Carige as the region’s treasurer.

“I disagree with the nationalisation of banks or other businesses ... I hope capital and partners can be found autonomously for the bank to go on.”

Carige is based in Liguria’s biggest city Genoa. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes)