Financials
January 9, 2019 / 11:51 AM / in an hour

Italy Liguria region head opposes any nationalisation of Carige

1 Min Read

GENOA, Italy, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The head of Italy’s Liguria region said on Wednesday he opposed a potential nationalisation of Banca Carige though he welcome the government’s decision to shore up the ailing local bank.

“Despite the umbrella provided by the government I still believe the economy and the state must remain separate,” Giovanni Toti told a press conference to present the renewal of the contract with Carige as the region’s treasurer.

“I disagree with the nationalisation of banks or other businesses ... I hope capital and partners can be found autonomously for the bank to go on.”

Carige is based in Liguria’s biggest city Genoa. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below