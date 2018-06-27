FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 27, 2018 / 6:08 AM / in 3 hours

Carige board never discussed merging with other banks, outgoing chairman tells paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 27 (Reuters) - The outgoing chairman of Italy’s Banca Carige said the bank’s board had never discussed merging with other banks, in a newspaper interview published on Wednesday.

The Genoa-based bank announced chairman Giuseppe Tesauro would leave the lender due to a row over the running of the bank, in the latest blow to Carige’s attempts to fix its corporate governance.

“Even these stories in papers regarding mergers with other banks: we have never talked about them,” Tesauro told financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore, blaming his departure on a clash with Chief Executive Paolo Fiorentino .

Reuters contacted Carige seeking comment, but there was no immediate response.

Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.