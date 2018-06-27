Carige board never discussed merging with other banks, outgoing chairman tells paper

MILAN, June 27 (Reuters) - The outgoing chairman of Italy’s Banca Carige said the bank’s board had never discussed merging with other banks, in a newspaper interview published on Wednesday.

The Genoa-based bank announced chairman Giuseppe Tesauro would leave the lender due to a row over the running of the bank, in the latest blow to Carige’s attempts to fix its corporate governance.

“Even these stories in papers regarding mergers with other banks: we have never talked about them,” Tesauro told financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore, blaming his departure on a clash with Chief Executive Paolo Fiorentino .

Reuters contacted Carige seeking comment, but there was no immediate response.