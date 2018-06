MILAN, June 26 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Carige said on Tuesday Chairman Giuseppe Tesauro was leaving his post due to disagreements on the governance and the management of the bank.

Tesauro was appointed chairman in 2016 after being presented as a candidate for the post by Carige’s core shareholder, Malacalza. (Reporting by Francesca Landini Editing by Andrew Heavens)