Carige says cash call 66 pct subscribed

MILAN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Banca Carige have taken up 66 percent of a 500 million euro ($590 million) new share issue the Italian bank launched to comply with European Central Bank’s demands.

Carige said on Wednesday it had raised a total of 377 million euros from investors when including 46 million worth of new shares sold in a separate offer reserved for some of the bank’s bondholders.

Carige had aimed to raise up to 560 million euros in total. However, the lender has investors lined up who have committed to take unsold shares for 120 million euros, a source close to the matter said.