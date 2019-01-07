Carige's administrator says share issue might not be necessary -media

MILAN, Jan 7 (Reuters) - A share issue might not be necessary at Carige if the Italian bank quickly finds a merger partner, one of the lender’s special administrators said on Monday.

The European Central Bank (ECB) last week selected three administrators to take charge of Carige to try to save the bank after it failed to raise new capital.

“A share issue might not be necessary if we quickly find a banking partner or if we manage to reshuffle the group’s structure in a more efficient way,” Raffaele Lener told La Repubblica newspaper, adding that “all roads remain open”.

The ECB has in the past suggested Carige consider a merger with another bank, ECB Senior Supervisor Ignazio Angeloni said on Saturday in an interview with daily Il Sole 24 Ore.