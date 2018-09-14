Carige's top investors told to seek regulatory clearance on stake

MILAN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Three leading investors in Italy’s Carige must seek regulatory clearance for their combined 15.2 percent stake after agreeing to jointly vote for a new board or else their voting rights will be capped at 10 percent, the bank said on Friday.

Carige, Italy’s last remaining large problem bank will hold a shareholder meeting on September 20 to elect a new board after the single biggest investor in the bank fell out with the chief executive.

The three investors are seeking to appoint a new board and keep the CEO in his job, a move that pitted them against top shareholder Malacalza who turned to regulators saying they had failed to request the approval needed for banking stakes bigger than 10 percent.