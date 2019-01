FRANKFURT, Jan 2 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank said on Wednesday it had appointed three temporary administrators to take charge of Italy’s Carige in a bid to save the struggling lender after it failed to raise capital late last year.

“The ECB appointed Fabio Innocenzi, Pietro Modiano and Raffaele Lener as temporary administrators ... tasked with safeguarding the stability of (Carige),” the ECB said in a press release.