Italy's Banca Carige expected to price capital increase on Wednesday - source

MILAN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Carige is expected to hold a board meeting on Wednesday to price its planned share issue of up to 560 million euros ($658 million), a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The Genoa-based lender aims to launch the capital increase on Nov. 20, the source added.

The bank successfully completed a debt-conversion offer this month.

After Rome rescued larger rival Monte dei Paschi di Siena and liquidated two failing regional banks this year, Carige came into focus as the last large Italian bank still in difficulty following a deep recession.