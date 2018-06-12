FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 12, 2018 / 11:35 AM / Updated 15 hours ago

Italy's Carige accelerating request for state guarantee scheme for bad loan sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENOA, June 12 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Carige is quickly pressing ahead to tap the so-called GACS state guarantee scheme for a planned sale of around 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in bad loans as there is uncertainty whether the new government will renew the scheme, CEO Paolo Fiorentino said.

The Chief executive of the regional lender also said Carige was ready to sell unlikely-to-pay loans for around 100 million euros, in 3 or 4 separate operations, adding the sale had drawn interest mainly from foreign investors. ($1 = 0.8488 euros) (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.