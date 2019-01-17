Italy's Carige asked for state guarantee on bond - minister

ROME, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Carige has filed an official request for state guarantee on bonds, the county’s Finance Minister Giovanni Tria said on Thursday, adding Italian government favours a private sector solution for the troubled lender.

Carige may raise up to 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion) in debt using a state guarantee after Rome approved emergency measures to shore up the ailing bank, marking a major about-face by the ruling coalition.

The request for the state guarantee has been notified to the European Commission, Tria added during a parliamentary hearing.

“We’re confident to receive a response soon” he said. ($1 = 0.8777 euros) (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; writing by Giulio Piovaccari)