Financials
December 24, 2018 / 2:33 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy's Carige discussed failed cash call approval with ECB-source

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Carige has discussed with European Central Bank supervisors the rejection of a cash call needed to safeguard the troubled Italian lender’s future, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The fate of the Genoa-based bank is in question after its biggest investor, the Malacalza family, blocked a 400 million euro ($456 million) new share issue from being approved at a shareholder meeting on Saturday. (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below