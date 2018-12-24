Italy's Carige discussed failed cash call approval with ECB-source

MILAN, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Carige has discussed with European Central Bank supervisors the rejection of a cash call needed to safeguard the troubled Italian lender’s future, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The fate of the Genoa-based bank is in question after its biggest investor, the Malacalza family, blocked a 400 million euro ($456 million) new share issue from being approved at a shareholder meeting on Saturday. (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Adrian Croft)