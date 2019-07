MILAN, July 15 (Reuters) - Italy’s cooperative bank Cassa Centrale Banca is expected to take an initial 10% stake in Carige under a rescue plan for the ailing lender that will also involve banking fund FITD, a source close to the FITD said on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, FITD said its shareholders would vote on July 23 on the planned converison of a 320 million euro Carige bond held by the FITD into equity. (Reporting by Andrea Mandalà, written by Giulio Piovaccari)