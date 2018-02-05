Leading Carige investor Credito Fondiario liquidates stake

MILAN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Credito Fondiario, an Italian bad loan specialist that in late 2017 backed a vital capital raising at Banca Carige, has liquidated its 5.4 percent stake in the lender, a regulatory filing showed.

Market regulator Consob said on Monday Panfilo Tarantelli, founder and CEO of Tages Group, a London-based investment firm which controls Credito Fondario, had sold his entire stake in Carige as of Jan. 25.

In December, Credito Fondiario invested in Carige’s cash call as part of a deal to buy the bank’s debt collection unit and a portfolio of bad debts.

The contribution of Credito Fondiario and of other new investors such as British fund Chenavari helped Carige pull off the 540 million euro cash call despite a 66-percent take-up from the bank’s shareholders. Consob last month said Chenavari had cut its stake in Carige to 4.9 percent from 6.8 percent. (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini)