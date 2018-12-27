Shares in Carige fail to trade after key cash call blocked

MILAN, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Shares in Banca Carige failed to start trading at the open after the top investor in the troubled Italian lender put its future into question by blocking a key 400 million euro ($455 million) new share issue.

The cash call was part of a rescue financed by Italian lenders to prevent a banking crisis at a time when the industry is already struggling with higher funding costs and shrinking capital buffers due to the policies of Rome’s anti-European government.

By 0807 GMT shares in Carige were indicated at 0.0014 euros down from 0.0016 euros on Friday. Italy’s banking index lost 0.4 percent. ($1 = 0.8793 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za)