MILAN, May 31 (Reuters) - Italy’s banking system could be hit by a new economic downturn while it is yet to complete its restructuring process, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said on Friday.

“The possibility that macroeconomic risks could again hit a financial sector that has yet to reorganize is a source of vulnerability of which we must be aware,” Visco said in the text of a speech prepared for the central bank’s annual meeting.