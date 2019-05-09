Italy PM says nationalisation not on the agenda for Carige bank

SIBIU, Romania, May 9 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Thursday there were no plans to nationalise ailing Italian bank Carige, adding that a market solution to save the lender had to be found instead.

U.S. fund manager BlackRock said earlier on Thursday that it had pulled out of a proposed rescue of the Genoa-based bank, a move that could push the Italian government into another costly state bailout.

“Nationalisation is not on the agenda,” Conte told reporters at a gathering of European Union leaders in the Romanian town of Sibiu. He added that “all the conditions are present” to find an alternative investor to BlackRock. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie, writing by Gavin Jones; editing by Crispian Balmer)