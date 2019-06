MILAN, June 18 (Reuters) - Italian mid-sized lender Creval could sit down with interested parties about a partnership after about two years, Chief Executive Luigi Lovaglio told a briefing on Tuesday.

Lovaglio was presenting a plan to turn around the bank, which has been hit hard by a deep recession that turned sour almost a fifth of all Italian banking loans. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala Editing by Mark Bendeich)