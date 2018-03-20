Italy's Creval says share issue fully subscribed

MILAN, March 20 (Reuters) - The share issue launched by Credito Valtellinese (Creval) which ended on Tuesday was fully subscribed for 699.7 million euros ($858 million), the Italian mid-sized lender said in a statement.

The bank added that none of the subscriptions in the first allocation came from the sub-underwriters, or afterward from the syndicate guaranteeing the capital increase.

Under pressure, like other Italian banks, to clean up its balance sheet after a deep economic slump, Creval will use the money to shed soured debts that account for more than one-fifth of total loans. ($1 = 0.8159 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Steve Scherer)