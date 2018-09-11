Net bad loans at Italian banks in July fall to lowest since Dec 2010

MILAN, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Net bad loans at Italian banks fell to 40.13 billion euros ($46.6 billion) in July from a revised 42.76 billion euros the previous month, to their lowest level since December 2010, Bank of Italy data showed on Tuesday.

Gross bad loans decreased to 127.48 billion euros in July from 131.74 billion in June, the central bank added, bringing the holdings to their lowest since January 2013.

The data also showed that deposits at Italian banks rose 4.6 percent in July on an annual basis, down from a 6.8 percent increase in June. ($1 = 0.8610 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Stephen Jewkes)