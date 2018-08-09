FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2018 / 9:02 AM / Updated an hour ago

Net bad loans at Italian banks in June fall to lowest since Dec 2010

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Net bad loans at Italian banks fell to 41.28 billion euros ($48 billion) in June from 49.33 billion euros the previous month, to their lowest level since December 2010, Bank of Italy data showed on Thursday.

Gross bad loans decreased to 131.75 billion euros in June from 163.15 billion in May, the central bank added, bringing the holdings to their lowest since March 2013.

The data also showed that deposits at Italian banks rose 6.8 percent in June on an annual basis, accelerating from a 5.7 percent increase in May, in a positive sign for the lenders despite recent political tensions. ($1 = 0.8631 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Giulia Segreti)

