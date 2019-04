SIENA, Italy, April 11 (Reuters) - State-controlled Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena always keeps in mind the potential for tie-ups with other banks, Chief Executive Marco Morelli said on Thursday.

Speaking at the bank’s annual shareholder meeting, he said: “The board considers strategic opportunities, analysing possible tie-ups or changes in size which are then up to the shareholders to decide.” (Reporting by Stefano Bernebei Editing by Mark Bendeich)