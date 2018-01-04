FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 4, 2018 / 11:57 AM / in an hour

Monte dei Paschi plans 10-yr subordinated bond - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Monte dei Paschi di Siena has hired a group of banks to issue a 10-year subordinated bond that will mark its return to the capital markets after being bailed out by the state last year, two market sources said.

Monte dei Paschi’s subordinated debt was converted into equity as part of the Tuscan bank’s bailout due to European Union rules that require investors in a lender to share in the losses before the state can step in.

The bank has hired Goldman Sachs International and Mediobanca as global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the issue, the sources said.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, JP Morgan, MPS Capital Services, UBS Investment Bank are joint bookrunners, they said, adding a series of investor meetings across Europe would start on Jan. 8.

Following the bailout, the Italian state owns 68 percent of Italy’s fourth-largest bank. (Reporting by Valentina Za)

