FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Monte Paschi close to striking deal over bad loan sale-sources
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 27, 2017 / 3:52 PM / 2 months ago

Monte Paschi close to striking deal over bad loan sale-sources

2 Min Read

MILAN, June 27 (Reuters) - Monte dei Paschi di Siena is close to reaching a final deal with an Italian bank bailout fund for the sale of its bad loan portfolio, a key plank of its rescue plan, three sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

One of the sources said the deal envisaged the sale of 26 billion euros ($29 billion) of bad loans repackaged as securities at an average price of 21 percent of their gross book value - for a total of around 5.5 billion euros.

Under the deal, the Atlante 2 fund - which is financed by mostly private Italian financial institutions - will buy the mezzanine and junior tranches for around 1.8 billion euros, the source said.

A senior tranche of just over 3 billion euros will be sold to institutional investors using a state guarantee, while around 500 million euros will stay with the bank, the same source said.

"Most of the work has been done but there are still a few details to be ironed out," a second source said.

The deal is the latest step in a long-running process to stage a state rescue of the world's oldest bank, including efforts to enable it to shed its bad loans.

$1 = 0.8854 euros Reporting by Massimo Gaia, writing by Silvia Aloisi

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.