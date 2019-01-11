Italy's Pop Bari says examining options over shareholders under new business plan

MILAN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Italian unlisted mutual bank Popolare di Bari said on Friday it would examine closely issues concerning its shareholder base under a new business plan the board will discuss by the end of the month.

“At present, various possible strategic options are all under consideration ... any eventual choice will take into account the rights of current shareholder,” it said.

The bank, whose shareholders are mostly retail investors, plans to raise up 300 million euros in a new share issue, a source told Reuters on Thursday.