FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 7, 2018 / 11:47 AM / in an hour

Italy's state council to rule Oct. 18 on "popolari" banks reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, June 7 (Reuters) - Italy’s top administrative court will rule on Oct. 18 over appeals against a landmark reform of large “popolari” banks, which forced them to transform into joint-stock companies, according to a legal document seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The state council’s decision is relevant for Popolare di Sondrio and Popolare di Bari, the only two among Italy’s 10 largest popolari banks, which have yet to comply with the reform.

In May, Italy’s constitutional gave a first ruling against the appeals as it deemed legitimate limits that banks undergoing the transformation were allowed to set to the withdrawal rights of shareholders who opposed the changes.

The state council will now rule over the obligation for large popolari banks to transform.

The court will also set a new deadline for the transformation of Popolare di Sondrio and Banca Popolare di Bari on Oct. 18 and the process to shed their cooperative status will continue to be on hold until then.

Reporting by Domenico Lusi; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.