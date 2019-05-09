Italy's Tria says confident of market solution for Carige bank

ROME, May 9 (Reuters) - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said on Thursday he was confident that a market solution can be found for ailing Italian bank Carige even though time is running out.

U.S. fund manager BlackRock said earlier on Thursday that it had pulled out of a proposed rescue of the Genoa-based bank, a move that could push the Italian government into another costly state bailout.

Tria told reporters in Rome that the bank’s commissioners were seeking an alternative investor to BlackRock and that the work done so far to save the lender would not be wasted. (Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Crispian Balmer)