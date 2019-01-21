Ubi sees no concrete chance of intervention in Carige, Monte dei Paschi

MILAN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - There is no concrete chance that Italy’s UBI Banca will intervene to help prop up Banca Carige or Monte dei Paschi, UBI’s supervisory board Chairman Andrea Moltrasio said on Monday.

The Italian government is considering merging troubled banks Monte dei Paschi and Carige with healthier rivals such as UBI Banca as it scrambles to avert a new banking crisis, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last week.

Moltrasio added that UBI Banca had not been contacted by the government for possible intervention as regards Italian banks.