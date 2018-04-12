FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 9:24 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

UniCredit CEO says faithful to bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 12 (Reuters) - UniCredit Chief Executive Jean Pierre Mustier is committed to the Italian bank and will continue working to create a pan-European lender throughout 2018, he told shareholders at the start of an annual general meeting on Thursday.

“I’m faithful to UniCredit. I’m personally committed so that the transformation is successful,” Mustier said referring to his “Transform 2019” turnaround plan launched last year.

“I’m certain that also for all of 2018 we will work together to ensure that UniCredit is a truly pan-European winning lender.” (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Valentina Za)

