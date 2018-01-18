FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2018 / 7:34 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UniCredit CEO says has long-term commitment to bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - UniCredit CEO Jean Pierre Mustier has a long-term commitment to the Italian bank, he said on Thursday when asked about a report that he was the preferred candidate for the top job at Deutsche Bank.

“I have long-term commitment to UniCredit and I never comment on rumours,” he told Reuters on the sidelines of a Reuters Breakingviews event in London.

Italian website Lettera43 this week reported rumours that Mustier, who took the helm of Italy’s biggest bank in July last year, was top of the list for headhunters looking for a replacement of Deutsche Bank’s CEO John Cryan.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, writing by Valentina Za;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

