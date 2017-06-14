Intesa CEO, asked about rescue of Veneto banks, says "let's see"

ROME, June 14 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo Chief executive Carlo Messina, asked whether his bank would intervene to rescue two ailing Veneto-based banks, said on Wednesday: "let's see how the situation develops."

Italy is scrambling to find a solution for Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca and avert the risk of them being wound down by the end of the month. The European Commission has demanded an additional injection of private capital for 1.25 billion euros ($1.4 billion) before any state aid can be used.

Sources have said that Intesa and domestic rival UniCredit , which already helped bail out the two banks last year, are considering whether to pump more money into them. ($1 = 0.8871 euros) (Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio, writing by Silvia Aloisi)