2 months ago
Italy does not expect other banks to need state aid - economy minister
June 26, 2017 / 4:10 PM

Italy does not expect other banks to need state aid - economy minister

ROME, June 26 (Reuters) - Italy does not expect any more banks to need state aid after reaching a deal to wind down two ailing regional lenders, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Monday.

"We don't expect other lenders to need state aid," Padoan told Bloomberg TV. "We don't expect new cases to come up."

Padoan rejected suggestions the emergency solution created an uneven playing field in the European banking sector, after Germany's finance ministry voiced disapproval.

Reporting by Isla Binnie

