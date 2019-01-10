Italian bank holdings of domestic bonds rise to highest since May 2017

MILAN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Domestic government bonds held by Italian banks rose in November to their highest level since May 2017, as increased volatility kept foreign investors at bay.

Italian lenders increased domestic debt in their portfolios to 378.9 billion euros ($436.6 billion) in November, up from 373 billion euros the previous month, central bank data showed on Thursday.

In the same month, gross bad loans fell to 117.5 billion euros, down from 120.6 billion euros in October, the statistics also showed. ($1 = 0.8679 euros) (Reporting by Sara Rossi; writing by Francesca Landini)