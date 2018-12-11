Italian banks cut bad loans, raised lending rates in October

MILAN, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Italian banks continued to reduce their stock of gross bad loans in October, while increasing the cost of lending following a spike in state borrowing costs under a eurosceptic government.

Securitisation deals helped lower defaulted loans held by Italian banks to 120.57 billion euros ($137 billion) in October, the lowest level in six years, down from 122.52 billion euros the previous month, Bank of Italy data showed.

Italian banks slightly increased their holdings of domestic government bonds to 372.98 billion euros.

The average rate on new corporate loans edged up to 1.52 percent in October from 1.45 percent in September. Similarly, the cost of new home loans rose to 2.24 percent from 2.16 percent. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Giulio Piovaccari)