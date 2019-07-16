UPDATE 1-Italy's Monte dei Paschi launches 300 mln euro subordinated bond

(Adds final conditions)

MILAN, July 16 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Monte dei Paschi sold on Tuesday a long-awaited subordinated bond to shore up its capital but had to pay a high price compared to its peers.

The yield was set at 10.50% for the 300 million euro ($337 million) 10-year Tier 2 deal, according to Refinitiv’s IFR service. This compared to the 4.463% paid by its peer UBI Banca for a similar 10-year Tier 2 bond issued this month.

The Monte dei Paschi had till now struggled to bring a second Tier 2 bond to market, which it needed to boost capital, after its 750 million euro 10-year deal sold in January 2018 with a coupon of 5.375%.

However, the Tuscan lender was able to launch the latest bond due to improved sentiment towards Italian debt after Rome avoided being disciplined by the European Union and investors bet the European Central Bank (ECB) would retain its ultra-dovish monetary policy.

Yields on government BTP bonds have tumbled, with yields on the 10-year BTP falling to 1.58%, their lowest since October 2016.

Orders for the Monte dei Paschi deal, which was managed by JP Morgan, Mediobanca, Barclays, UBS and MPS Capital Services, approached 750 million euros.

The bank had been expected to issue a second 700 million euro subordinated bond by the end of last year, based on an ECB request, but it did not due to unfavourable market conditions.

The bank published details this year from an ECB letter that highlighted the regulator’s concerns over its profitability and that said its capital position was “weaker due to the inability to issue the second tranche of Tier2 bonds by the end of 2018”.