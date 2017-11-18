FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italian bank Monte dei Paschi sets aside $671 mln for civil lawsuits
Sections
Featured
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
'The fear is gone': Boom-time complacency tops worry list for investors
Global Investment Outlook
'The fear is gone': Boom-time complacency tops worry list for investors
Buyers circle suddenly attractive media companies
BUSINESS
Buyers circle suddenly attractive media companies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 18, 2017 / 4:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

Italian bank Monte dei Paschi sets aside $671 mln for civil lawsuits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Ailing Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Saturday it had set aside 569.4 million euros ($671.5 million) to pay for civil lawsuits as of end-September, after a group of bondholders this week challenged its state rescue.

The bank said in a bourse filing it could not rule out that the investors would be granted the right to go back to receiving interest payments on a 2008 floating-rate debt sale known as FRESH.

Rome committed 5.4 billion euros in July to rescue Monte dei Paschi, Italy’s fourth-largest bank, to prevent a wider crisis, cancelling the investments of some of its bondholders.

As of Sept. 30, overall claims from civil lawsuits lodged by investors amounted to 4.42 billion euros, Monte dei Paschi said in the filing.

The bank also warned that it was running below targets in terms of net fees and lending and that low demand for credit might prevent it meetings its 2017 financial goals. ($1 = 0.8480 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.