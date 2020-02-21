Italy positive on EU talks over Monte dei Paschi clean-up plan

(Adds detail, background, shares)

By Giuseppe Fonte

ROME, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Italy is confident of a positive outcome from talks with Brussels to rid Monte dei Paschi of two thirds of its problem debts, a junior minister said on Friday, a day after the state-owned bank’s chief executive said he would leave in April.

The plan Italy has been negotiating for months with European competition authorities to clean up the bad debts is a key plank in preparations for the government’s sale of its 68% stake in Monte dei Paschi.

Italy must liquidate its holding by the end of next year under the terms of the bank’s 2017 bailout. It was due to submit its exit strategy to the EU in December but won an extension to early 2020 to reach an accord over a plan to help Monte dei Paschi to cut its soured loans to 5% of total lending.

That threshold is below the Italian average and in line with European guidelines and would make Monte dei Paschi a more attractive takeover target.

“Talks with the European Union continue ... we’re confident of a positive outcome,” Junior Economy Minister Antonio Misiani said on the sidelines of a conference.

Sources have told Reuters that a decision could come as early as next week.

The Treasury has been looking for a way to shed about 10 billion euros ($11 billion) in problem loans while minimising losses for the bank and still complying with EU state aid rules.

Shares in Monte dei Paschi rose 4.6% by 1424 GMT, bucking a 1% drop in Italy’s banking index and shrugging off news of the impending departure of CEO Marco Morelli.

Morelli had overseen the painful restructuring required for Italy to win EU approval for the bank’s 8 billion euro bailout.

His departure comes as the re-privatisation plans for the Tuscan bank have been complicated by a surprise offer Intesa Sanpaolo announced on Monday night for smaller rival UBI Banca.

Misiani expressed confidence the government would still find a market solution for the bank.

UBI had been tipped as a possible buyer for Monte dei Paschi and Intesa’s move has irked the Treasury, which was informed of the offer just before midnight on Monday.

Two sources told Reuters on Thursday that UBI may still explore a bid for Monte dei Paschi as it weighs alternative merger plans to fend off Intesa Sanpaolo’s unwanted offer.

Such a plan, however, would require UBI to seek shareholder approval because of the so-called passivity rule limiting a company’s ability to make moves that could hinder a takeover bid. ($1 = 0.9239 euros)