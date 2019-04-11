Monte Paschi shareholders reject request for legal action against past, current execs

SIENA, Italy, April 11 (Reuters) - Shareholders in state-controlled Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena on Thursday rejected a request by an activist investor to seek damages from past and current executives and board directors.

The request was put forward by investor Bluebell Partners.

The Italian Treasury has a 68 percent stake in the Tuscan bank. Shareholders representing 70.5 percent of the bank’s capital were present at Thursday’s annual general meeting and Bluebell’s request was rejected with 99.6 percent of votes.