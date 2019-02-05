MREL not a big problem for Italian banks - SRB's Koenig

MILAN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Italian lenders as a whole do not face major problems in reaching the minimum requirement for European banks’ own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL), Elke Koenig, the chair of the Single Resolution Board, said on Tuesday.

Koenig said there was still some “way to go” for European banks to reach the required level of loss-absorbing buffers, but Italian banks did not have a “huge deficit” to bridge.

“MREL is not a major concern,” she told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Milan. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Silvia Aloisi)