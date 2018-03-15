FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018 / 11:58 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

EU Parliament says ECB plans on banks' bad loans have improved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 15 (Reuters) - The president of the European Parliament said on Thursday that European Central Bank’s guidelines on banks’ bad loans appeared to be in line with the legislature’s legal opinion but urged the ECB to align its oversight with incoming EU rules.

The ECB “seems to have taken into account concerns raised by the European Parliament,” Antonio Tajani said in a statement commenting on the ECB’s plan released on Thursday.

The Parliament had criticised an earlier version of the ECB plan saying it was beyond the supervisor’s mandate.

Tajani said the ECB’s banking oversight should move in line with incoming EU rules on bad loans that were proposed on Wednesday by the EU Commission and will need the approval of EU states and lawmakers

The rules proposed by the Commission differ in some aspects from the ECB guidelines. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

