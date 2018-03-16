EU MP Gualtieri says "surreal" to have two sets of rules on NPLs

ROME, March 16 (Reuters) - It would be “grotesque and surreal” if the EU Commission and the European Central Bank did not harmonise the two separate sets of rules on new soured loans they both unveiled this week, a leading European parliamentarian said on Friday.

Roberto Gualtieri, who chairs the EU Parliament’s committee on economic and monetary affairs, told a conference in Rome that the ECB’s supervisory expectations on how banks treat new soured loans, outlined in a document unveiled on Thursday, could not differ from those of the EU Commission.

Gualtieri said the ECB’s latest document was an improvement compared to a previous version, which drew criticism that the euro zone’s single banking regulator had overstepped its mandate.

“However I don’t think it’s sufficient,” he said. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Valentina Za Editing by Isla Binnie)